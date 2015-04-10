England hooker George targets starting role
Hooker Jamie George was pleased with his cameos from the bench during England's Six Nations campaign but is aiming for a starting role heading into the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
COPENHAGEN Denmark and Brondby defender Daniel Agger has been banned for two games for violent conduct after elbowing Mattias Jorgensen in the head in a hotly-contested derby against FC Copenhagen on Monday.
Match officials took no action during the game, which finished in a goalless draw, but the disciplinary committee of the Danish FA found Agger guilty having reviewed video footage of the incident.
"Based on the television images, the disciplinary committee found evidence that Daniel Agger is guilty of violent conduct and has therefore given the Brondby player a two-match ban," the Danish FA said in a statement.
Agger rejoined Brondby, who are fourth on 35 points, from Liverpool last August, and though their fortunes have improved since his return, they are still eight points behind city rivals FC Copenhagen, who are second in the table.
(Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE Three-times world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated practise at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Friday, putting Mercedes on top of the timesheets and leaving his Formula One rivals with plenty to ponder before the weekend.