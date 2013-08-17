Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
Danish champions FC Copenhagen have signed Nigerian striker Fanendo Adi from Slovakian side AS Trencin, the club said in a statement on Saturday.
The 22-year-old, capped twice at under-23 level, has signed a four-year deal with the club as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign.
"I am very much looking forward to trying my hand at Copenhagen, and representing a big club in a league and a country I've only heard good things about," Adi is quoted as saying on the club's website (www.fck.dk).
The tall striker has had two spells at Trencin, scoring 23 goals in 58 league appearances, as well as playing in Ukraine for Metallurg Donetsk and Dynamo Kiev.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Josh Reich)
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.