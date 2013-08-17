Danish champions FC Copenhagen have signed Nigerian striker Fanendo Adi from Slovakian side AS Trencin, the club said in a statement on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, capped twice at under-23 level, has signed a four-year deal with the club as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign.

"I am very much looking forward to trying my hand at Copenhagen, and representing a big club in a league and a country I've only heard good things about," Adi is quoted as saying on the club's website (www.fck.dk).

The tall striker has had two spells at Trencin, scoring 23 goals in 58 league appearances, as well as playing in Ukraine for Metallurg Donetsk and Dynamo Kiev.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Josh Reich)