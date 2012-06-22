COPENHAGEN Danish club FC Copenhagen have appointed former Anderlecht manager Ariel Jacobs as their new head coach, according to a statement on the club's website (www.fck.dk).

Jacobs, whose league success with Anderlecht in May was his second title in four years at the club, has signed a two-year deal with the Danish side.

"We have been thorough in our search for a new coach, and Ariel Jacobs has the profile we were looking for," FC Copenhagen's administrative director Anders Horsholt said in a statement.

Jacobs takes over from sporting director Carsten Jansen, who coached the club to a second-place finish in Denmark's Superligaen after Swede Roland Nilsson left the club in January following a turbulent, six-month spell.

