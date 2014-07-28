COPENHAGEN Sweden international defender Mikael Antonsson has rejoined FC Copenhagen and could feature for the Danes in their Champions League qualifier against Ukrainian side Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in Kiev on Wednesday, the club said in a statement.

The 33-year-old centre back left FC Copenhagen in 2011 for a three-year stint with Italian side Bologna, and has now returned to the Danish capital on a two-year contract with an option for a further year.

"It's a great feeling to be back at FC and in Copenhagen," Antonsson said in statement. "It's like coming home and obviously that was what I wanted most after my time in Italy."

Capped 47 times for Sweden, Antonsson won three league titles in his previous spell at the club, and returns to a Copenhagen side that are in third place after two rounds of the Danish championship.

The club statement added that Antonsson could make his first appearance when they take on Dnipro in Kiev after their Champions League qualifier was moved to the Ukrainian capital amid security fears.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by John O'Brien)