FC Copenhagen secured a 10th Danish title on Sunday and a place in the qualifying rounds of next season's Champions League after a 0-0 draw away to bitter city rivals Brondby.

The draw put Copenhagen on 64 points, 10 more than second-placed Nordsjaelland, who drew 2-2 with Silkeborg IF on Friday, with three rounds of matches left to play

Brondby are stuck in a battle for survival at the other end of the table, following a season of poor performances on the pitch and a desperate financial struggle to survive off it.

Copenhagen's derby had plenty of tough challenges in an open game that flowed from end to end, but despite a raft of chances neither side could fashion a goal during an intense 90 minutes.

In a season powered by 18 goals from young international striker Andreas Cornelius, FC Copenhagen have shown signs of a return to the form that saw them dominate Danish domestic football in recent years.

But while they have regained the crown they lost last year after three successive titles, it could have been wrapped up much sooner were it not for a dismal run of one win in their last six games before the encounter with Brondby.

That win came against Nordsjaelland, who took last year's title on the final day of the season and went on to play against Juventus, Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stages of the Champions League.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Alison Wildey)