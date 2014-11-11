Japan's Keisuke Honda (L) tries to get past Denmark's Martin Jorgensen during their 2010 World Cup Group E soccer match at Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Former Udinese and Fiorentina attacking midfielder Martin Jorgensen, who has played more Serie A matches than any other Dane, has announced he will retire when his contract with AGF Aarhus runs out at the end of this year.

The ex-Denmark international became a fan favourite in Italy during a 13-year spell that saw him help Udinese finish third in 1998 and secure a Champions League berth for Fiorentina with a vital last-minute equaliser against Lecce in 2009.

"I have achieved what I dreamed of as a seven-year-old running around and playing football in Ryomgaard," the 39-year-old Jorgensen said in a statement announcing his retirement on his club's website.

"I have been fortunate and privileged to play at the highest level with and against many talented footballers."

He has played over 100 games since returning to Aarhus from Italy in 2010 aged 34 to close out his career.

Capped 102 times, Jorgensen played at three World Cups and two European championships, scoring 12 goals including the opener against Brazil in a 3-2 quarter-final loss at the 1998 World Cup.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)