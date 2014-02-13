COPENHAGEN The former Denmark coach Richard Moller Nielsen, who led the country's national team to the European Championship in 1992, has died aged 76, the Danish football association said on Thursday.

Moller Nielsen had been ill since undergoing an operation for a brain tumour in July last year.

After ending his seven-year playing career with Odense, his hometown club, in 1962, he went on to coach several Danish clubs, as well as the Finland and Israel national teams, in a coaching career that spanned four decades.

The highlight was Euro 92 in Sweden, when Denmark were a late replacement in the tournament for the former Yugoslavia, and under Moller Nielsen went on to clinch the title with a 2-0 victory over Germany in the final.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Stephen Wood)