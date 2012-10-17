Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
COPENHAGEN Defender Patrick Mtigila will never play for Denmark again after refusing to go on in the World Cup football qualifier against Italy after initially being asked to start on the bench, coach Morten Olsen said.
"I have been in football for 40 years but I've never experienced anything like this. He let his team mates down," Olsen told reporters after the 3-1 defeat to Italy in Milan on Tuesday.
The FC Nordsjaelland defender was named as a substitute after Olsen picked Simon Poulsen ahead of him. When Poulsen was injured in the warm-up, Mtigila refused to play, Olsen said.
"I asked Patrick Mtigila to warm up but he was so disappointed by our decision (to start Poulsen) that he said he couldn't play an international match. I immediately asked him to leave the dressing room and he has played his last international."
Ten-man Italy beat the Danes with goals from Riccardo Montolivo, Daniele De Rossi and Mario Balotelli. The Italians top qualifying Group B on 10 points from four matches, with Denmark on two points after three games.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
AUSTIN, Texas High school athlete Mack Beggs and many of his opponents want him to wrestle against boys, but the transgender boy on Friday wrestled in a Texas championship for girls because of state sport regulations on gender.