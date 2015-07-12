Denmark under-21 boss Jess Thorup will step down to take over as manager of league champions Midtjylland, the Danish Football Association (DBU) has said.

Having taken over in 2013, Thorup's side went unbeaten through qualification for the European under-21 Championship in the Czech Republic, and despite losing to eventual winners Sweden in the semi-final, the Danes qualified for the Olympic football tournament at Rio 2016.

"I had been looking forward to the new challenge of the Olympic Games and new qualifiers, but the challenge of Midtjylland and their big plans are so tempting that I want to take the next step," Thorup said in a statement.

Sharing an owner and employing the same "Moneyball" strategy as English Championship club Brentford, Midtjylland won the Danish league for the first time last season and will enter the UEFA Champions League in the second qualifying round.

