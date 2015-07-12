Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
Denmark under-21 boss Jess Thorup will step down to take over as manager of league champions Midtjylland, the Danish Football Association (DBU) has said.
Having taken over in 2013, Thorup's side went unbeaten through qualification for the European under-21 Championship in the Czech Republic, and despite losing to eventual winners Sweden in the semi-final, the Danes qualified for the Olympic football tournament at Rio 2016.
"I had been looking forward to the new challenge of the Olympic Games and new qualifiers, but the challenge of Midtjylland and their big plans are so tempting that I want to take the next step," Thorup said in a statement.
Sharing an owner and employing the same "Moneyball" strategy as English Championship club Brentford, Midtjylland won the Danish league for the first time last season and will enter the UEFA Champions League in the second qualifying round.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.