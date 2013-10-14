Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BERNE Zimbabwe international Devon Chafa has been banned for six months after failing a doping test following a World Cup qualifier against Egypt in June, FIFA said on Monday.
Chafa, who plays for Harare club Dynamos, tested positive for the banned substance prednisone, a glucocorticosteroid, the world governing body said in a statement.
The 22-year-old's ban, which includes domestic matches, was backdated to start on August 30, the day he was provisionally suspended.
Dynamos' chairman Kenny Mubaiwa told Zimbabwean media in September that the substance might have been present in medication that Chafa took after sustaining a jaw injury in a league match.
Chafa is the fourth player to fail a doping test during the World Cup qualifying competition.
Peru's Joel Sanchez was banned for two years, Jamaica's Jermaine Hue for nine months and Morocco's Hamza Abourazzouki for six months.
Meanwhile, Tahiti's Vincent Simon was banned for six months for failing a doping test at the Confederations Cup in June.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao's proposed fight against Britain's former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has been postponed, according to the Filipino's promoter, Bob Arum.