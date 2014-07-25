Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba runs after the ball during the 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Greece at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Didier Drogba's return to Chelsea is a possibility but any decision to re-sign him would be made in a non-emotional way, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

"If I bring him back, and the decision has to be made soon, it is because as a player he has qualities to make the team stronger," Mourinho was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Because we know his heart is pushing him to where he feels he belongs, we are thinking about the possibility (of a deal). We feel that Didier belongs to us.

"We want to win matches and win titles and Didier is one of the best strikers in Europe," said the Portuguese. "He is still very adapted to the needs of the Premier League and we are thinking about it in a non-emotional way."

The Ivorian, 36, won 10 trophies at Chelsea from 2004-2012 and is available on a free transfer from Galatasaray.

Drogba joined the Blues from Marseille for 24 million pounds ($40.8 million) in 2004 and scored 157 goals in 342 appearances for the London club, including the winning penalty in the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

