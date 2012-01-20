Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
Didier Drogba has ruled out a move from Chelsea before the end of the season amid rumours on Friday that he was set to join the Chinese league.
The Ivory Coast striker, who will play at the January 21-February 12 African Nations Cup, told France Football magazine he wanted to "find again more fun, shivers, fervour, pressure and passion on the field."
Asked if it meant he would leave Chelsea, Drogba, who joined the London club in 2004, said: "Not before June anyway."
His former Chelsea team mate Nicolas Anelka joined Shanghai Shenhua, coached by former French international Jean Tigana, earlier this month.
Shanghai have also expressed an interest in Drogba and British media reported that the 33-year-old could be set for a lucrative summer move to China when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of June.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
CARDIFF Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Fabrizio Zanotti completed a brilliant final round with a birdie-eagle finish to claim a one-shot victory at the Maybank Championship on Sunday as the Paraguayan stormed to his second European Tour title.