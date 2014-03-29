AZ Alkmaar's coach Dick Advocaat is banned to the stands during the Europa League soccer match against FC Anji Makhachkala in Alkmaar March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

Coach Dick Advocaat ended speculation over his future by confirming on Saturday that he will be leaving AZ Alkmaar at the end of the season.

He told the directors and his players of his decision, a club statement said.

In October, the former Dutch national coach agreed a short term contract for this season but speculation over an extended stay had been mounting in recent weeks.

It was a second spell at the club for the 66-year-old Advocaat, who spent five months at AZ in the 2009-10 season and led them to European competition with a top five finish in the Dutch league.

This season they are seventh.

Advocaat has served as coach of the national teams of the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

His club jobs include PSV Eindhoven, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Zenit St Petersburg.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)