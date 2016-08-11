Southampton sign Italy forward Gabbiadini from Napoli
LONDON Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam have taken Bertrand Traore on loan from Chelsea for the season, Dutch media reported on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Burkina Faso international, who made his Premier League debut last December, arrives after Polish international striker Arek Milik moved to Napoli.
Traore will be reunited with coach Peter Bosz under whom he played at Vitesse Arnhem from 2013-15 on loan from Chelsea. He scored 16 goals in 14 Dutch league appearances at Vitesse.
Traore would be available for Tuesday's Champions League playoff fixture against Russia's Rostov, the reports added.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
LONDON Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
LONDON The coaches are doing all they can to deny it, and in France's case they have a strong case, but for rugby aficionados around the world the Six Nations championship will double up as a high-octane trial for the British and Irish Lions.