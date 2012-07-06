Toure unsure over Man City future
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.
ROTTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam have named Marc Overmars as technical director to complete their three-man board of directors, the Dutch club said on Friday.
The 39-year old former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona player will be responsible for transfers, the club's youth department and scouting. He joins Henri van der Aat and Jeroen Slop on the board of directors.
The appointment of Overmars, who won 86 caps for Netherlands, marks the end of an unsettled period for the champions during which several court cases forced the board of commissioners, including Johan Cruff and Edgar Davids, to step down.
(editing by Peter Rutherford)
SEVILLE Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli proved the 'master of substitutions' once again on Saturday with a key switch that not only earned his side a come-from-behind win over Real Betis but boosted his reputation as one of the most wanted coaches in Europe.
MELBOURNE In motoring parlance, Australia spinner Steve O'Keefe is more reliable Korean car than prestige vehicle but his "happy" mental state makes him a great addition to the team garage, according to former England bowler Monty Panesar.