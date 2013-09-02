Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam signed promising Dutch Under-21 international Lerin Duarte on the last day of the transfer window on Monday from Heracles Almelo for an undisclosed fee.

Duarte, 23, has signed a four-year deal as Ajax spend some of the 13.5 million euros they received from Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Christian Eriksen, whose jersey number eight Duarte takes over.

"We needed to get new creative midfield talent. Lerin has the ability that will fit in at Ajax, you can compare him a bit with Edgar Davids," Ajax technical director Marc Overmars told the club's website (www.ajax.nl).

