Ajax Amsterdam are going to court on Wednesday to try and overturn a ban on their supporters attending their weekend clash against fellow Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax, together with two supporters groups, are taking the action against the city of Eindhoven who, wary of possible supporter violence, had previously decided Ajax fans could only travel to the Philips Stadium by special trains.

This is not possible at the weekend because of work on the railway, Ajax said on their website www.ajax.nl.

Dutch railways said they were unable to find a solution but Eindhoven last weekend allowed a busload of Ajax fans to watch their reserve team play FC Eindhoven in the Dutch second tier.

The complaint will be heard in Den Bosch on Wednesday.

Sunday's match is traditionally one of the highlights of the Dutch season. Between them Ajax and PSV have won 17 of the last 20 Dutch league titles.

