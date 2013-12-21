Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Frank de Boer ruled out accepting the Tottenham Hotspur job again on Friday, saying he was satisfied with his post at Ajax Amsterdam.
"I'm very satisfied with the Ajax job," he told reporters at a media conference. "I'd only leave once there is no more challenge here."
Speculation has continued to place the former Dutch international on the list of candidates for the Spurs job after last weekend's departure of Andre Villas-Boas.
He had one day earlier said he would have been "honoured" by the interest from the Premier League club. "It means I have good standing. But I am staying at Ajax," he said after Thursday's 3-0 club win over amateurs Ijsselmeervogels.
"Spurs are not a club I'm interested in moving to at the moment. But I think they are certainly a great club. Just as it was with Liverpool, it is to do with the timing. But I'm not finished at Ajax."
De Boer is chasing a record fourth successive Dutch league title and this season's Europa League title.
Last year the 43-year-old, who played at Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray and Scottish club Rangers, had a discussion with Liverpool about the manager's job at Anfield. He has since signed a contract until 2017 with Ajax.
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.