Ajax Amsterdam can be crowned Dutch champions for a fourth successive year on Sunday, but the possibility of another humiliating setback weighs heavy after last weekend's cup final thrashing.

Ajax need only draw at Heracles Almelo to move beyond the reach of second placed Feyenoord, who trail by six points with two matches remaining.

Yet what would have previously seemed a routine assignment has been turned into a test of resolve after Ajax's humiliating 5-1 defeat to PEC Zwolle last Sunday in a cup final overshadowed by Ajax supporters hurling fireworks onto the field.

"Every one still has a bitter taste in their mouth and a feeling of shame after the loss," coach Frank de Boer said at a news conference in Amsterdam on Friday.

"We've had so many questions in the last days about how we lost that game and you want to put it all aside but can't.

"We must take that feeling - something you never want to experience again - with us on Sunday to give us the energy to put the (cup) loss right. We can't turn back the clock. All we can do now is focus on Heracles."

Injury-hit Heracles expect Ajax to be out to put right last week's embarrassing reverse.

"They'll be burning for some form of revenge," predicted coach Jan de Jonge, "but we will be trying to make it as difficult as possible."

Heracles have not beaten Ajax in 17 previous meetings stretching back to 2005, but if they do so on Sunday, Feyenoord can stay in contention by beating SC Cambuur at home.

A win for Feyenoord will secure for them a Champions League berth for next season, irrespective of what happens in the Ajax match.

