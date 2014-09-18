Ajax Amsterdam's Lasse Schone celebrates his goal against Celtic during their Champions League soccer match at Amsterdam Arena November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM Free-kick specialist Lasse Schone will miss Ajax Amsterdam's key Dutch league clash against Feyenoord at the weekend with a hamstring injury, coach Frank de Boer said.

Schone struck home a 74th minute equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw against Paris St Germain at the Amsterdam Arena and might have handed Ajax victory in the Group F tie but his free kick, this time from much further out, cannoned back off the upright.

The 28-year-old Danish international hurt himself not long afterwards, tweaking a hamstring while taking a corner, the Ajax coach said.

"Lasse had problems the whole week with his hamstring. He took it a bit easier in training. But the taking of all the corners and free kicks eventually got the better of him. It is doubtful he will make the classic," said De Boer.

Ajax’s meeting with Feyenoord is always a highlight of the league calendar. Both clubs have had a mediocre start to the new season with Ajax losing twice in five games and Feyenoord managing just a single win. They play on Sunday at Feyenoord.

