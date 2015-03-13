AMSTERDAM Three members of the famed Ajax youth team were suspended on Friday pending an investigation into the beating of an undercover policewoman.

The players were identified by Dutch media as 18-year-old forward Zakaria El Azzouzi, midfielder Ashraf El Mahdioui, also 18, and Samet Bulut, a 19-year-old forward.

Police questioned them about the beating on Thursday of a police woman dressed in plain clothes who reportedly honked her car horn at them.

One of the players was being charged with assault while two others were not being charged, a prosecution statement said. All three were released on Friday after questioning.

"The club takes this very seriously and is doing everything it can to find out what happened," Ajax said in a statement. "Until then the players will not take part in any football-related activities."

