AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam have signed Serbia international Nemanja Gudelj from fellow Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, while also recruiting his younger brother and giving their dad a coaching job, the club said on Wednesday.

Ajax signed Nemanja on a five-year deal and the 23-year-old midfielder is the club's first major signing in preparation for next year’s Champions League. "The new season starts early for us at the end of July with a match in the preliminary round of the Champions League, so therefore it’s important that we get our lineup in order as quickly as possible,” coach Frank de Boer said on the club’s website (www.ajax.nl).

“The arrival of Nemanja Gudelj is an important step in that process. We’ve decided we need a better physical presence in our lineup next season. Nemanja brings that and a winning mentality.”

Ajax said Nemanja's 17-year-old brother Dragisa would join their reserve side and father Nebojsa will be on the coaching staff.

Nebojsa Gudelj, 46, played in the Netherlands and coached NAC Breda for two years until he was sacked last year.

