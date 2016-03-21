AMSTERDAM Less than 24 hours after climbing to the top of the Dutch championship, Ajax Amsterdam suffered a setback as coach Frank de Boer snapped his Achilles tendon on Monday -- and may have to undergo surgery.

De Boer suffered the injury during a game of ‘foot volley’ -- kicking the ball over a small net -- with his players following their 2-0 win over fellow title contenders PSV Eindhoven. Ajax hold a two-point lead over the champions with six rounds to be played. Ajax officials said De Boer may have an operation on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether the coach would recover in time to be back on the bench for Ajax’s next match at home to PEC Zwolle on April 3.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)