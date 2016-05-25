AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam have appointed former Netherlands international midfielder Peter Bosz as their new manager on a three-year deal, the club has confirmed.

Bosz, a former player and technical director at rivals Feyenoord, arrives from Maccabi Tel Aviv, who he led to the runners-up position in the Israeli league and cup after joining the club in January.

"It's a good time for me as a coach. I'm very ambitious and so are Ajax," Bosz said in a statement released by the Amsterdam-based side.

Ajax director Edwin van der Sar said the 52-year-old's philosophy suited the team.

"In Peter Bosz we have a trainer that can make our talented squad even better," he said. "The clubs he has coached always played attacking football and that suits Ajax. Peter is experienced and has a clear vision."

Bosz replaces Frank de Boer, who left Ajax at the end of the recently completed season after the club were beaten to the league title on the final day by PSV Eindhoven.

De Boer, however, did win four league titles in his six seasons in Amsterdam and has been linked in the media to the vacant managerial post at Premier League side Everton.

