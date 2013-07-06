Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
United States international Jozy Altidore is set to join Sunderland from AZ Alkmaar after the two clubs reached agreement over a transfer, the Dutch side said on their website (www.az.nl) on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, who scored 38 goals in two seasons for AZ, must still agree personal terms and pass a medical. No details of the transfer fee for the striker would be given, AZ added.
The move marks a return to the English Premier League for the burly forward, who managed just a single goal in a season-long loan spell at Hull City in the 2009/10 season.
Altidore moved from New York Red Bulls to Villarreal in 2008 and had loan spells at Xerez, Hull and Turkish club Bursaspor before signing a four-year deal with AZ in 2011.
He has 13 goals and 55 caps for the United States.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
NEW YORK The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.