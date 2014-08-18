United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM American international Aron Johannsson will be out for the next six weeks after undergoing an operation last week, his club AZ Alkmaar said on Monday.
The 23-year-old, who was part of the U.S. squad at the World Cup, had surgery on a troublesome adductor injury on Friday.
"In the past he has battled with adductor problems and had an operation in Denmark in 2012," the club's website (www.az.nl) said.
"At the World Cup and during rehabilitation after ankle surgery, the problem began again."
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Stephen Wood)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.