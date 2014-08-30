AMSTERDAM Netherlands international Daley Blind said he was proud to be joining Manchester United after a 17.5 million euros (13.85 million pounds) move from Ajax Amsterdam was agreed between the clubs on Saturday.

“I am enormously proud to be at one of the biggest clubs in the world,” the 24-year-old told Fox Sports television after United announced the deal, which is subject to a medical and personal terms, on their website.

He can play left back and as a defensive midfielder but said it did not matter in which position United used him.

“I don’t mind at all, as long as I get minutes on the field,” he said.

Blind was expected to be reunited with ex-Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal through a close season of speculation but said the move had been concluded swiftly only in the last few days.

“I showed willpower, I never left my head down," he said. "I got a call on Friday night that the clubs had agreed a deal. I was with my girlfriend and we went to my parents to drink a glass of wine.”

Blind’s father Danny was Van Gaal’s assistant at the World Cup in Brazil where the Netherlands finished third and his son played a starring role for the Dutch.

Blind, who has 19 caps, made his first team debut in 2008 aged 18 and played almost 150 matches for Ajax Amsterdam, winning four successive league titles from 2011.

He is the ninth Dutchman to join United following in the footsteps of Arnold Muhren, Raimond van der Gouw, Jordi Cruyff, Jaap Stam, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Edwin van der Sar, Alexander Buttner and Robin van Persie.

With Van Gaal and his assistants Albert Stuivenberg, Frans Hoek, Marcel Bout and Max Reckers, there is now a significant Dutch presence at Old Trafford.

