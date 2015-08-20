Assistant coach Danny Blind of the Netherlands poses for a portrait in Alkmaar June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM There will be little change in the make-up and approach of the Netherlands national team, just a little different "sauce on top", said new coach Danny Blind on Thursday.

"The structure around the team stays the same. I'm just adding a little different sauce," he told reporters as he was presented to the press.

"From the opening day we will make it clear to the players what we require. That is both on and off the field, and as far as formation and playing style is concerned.

"We stay with 4-3-3, yes. Absolutely."

Blind, promoted after the resignation of Guus Hiddink, said he was ready for the job.

"We have quality on the field and we can put together a very good team," he said.

The former Ajax Amsterdam coach has served an extensive apprenticeship with the Dutch team under Louis van Gaal and Hiddink.

He was due to take over from Hiddink after the Euro 2016 finals but poor results in the qualifiers saw the veteran coach step down early.

The Dutch qualifying hopes rest on results from their next two matches against Iceland in Amsterdam on Sept. 3 and away against Turkey three days later.

They have two more qualifiers in October against Kazakhstan and group leaders, the Czech Republic.

"We are playing four finals in total. That's what I want the players to concentrate on and not the bigger picture," added Blind, who will name his first squad on Friday.

Also presented on Thursday with Blind were his new assistants Marco van Basten and Ruud van Nistelrooy, among Dutch football's most prolific strikers.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)