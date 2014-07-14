Netherlands soccer players Khalid Boulahrouz, Wesley Sneijder and Arjen Robben attend a training session during Euro 2012 at Wisla stadium in Krakow, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Former Netherlands international Khalid Boulahrouz signed a one-year contract with Feyenoord Rotterdam on Monday as the Dutch club seek to strengthen their squad for a Champions League campaign.

The 32-year-old defender moved on a free transfer after his contract with Brondby of Denmark ended last season, the club announced.

Boulahrouz played for the Netherlands at two World Cups in 2006 and 2010 and for RKC Waalwijk, Hamburg, Chelsea, Sevilla, VfB Stuttgart and Sporting Lisbon at club level.

Feyenoord, who finished second in the Dutch league last season, begin their Champions League campaign in the third qualifying round later this month.

