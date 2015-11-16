Chivas' sporting consultant Johan Cruyff attends the presentation of the club's new signings at the Valle Verde training facilities in Guadalajara June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

AMSTERDAM Legendary club figure Johan Cruyff is to stop working as an advisor to Ajax Amsterdam as a power struggle over the approach to the game continues to rumble at the club.

Cruyff says his vision to improve Ajax's youth structure is no longer being implemented and wants his name and any connection removed from a playing and development philosophy he has led for years.

It follows last week's removal of former Dutch international Wim Jonk as head of youth development at Ajax.

Renovating the club's academy had been at the heart of plans Cruyff laid out for the former European champions with the Dutchman using his weekly newspaper column to announce his decision to step down and to criticise Ajax directors.

The 68-year-old Cruyff, who is being treated for cancer, won eight league titles and three European Cups with Ajax from 1964-73 on the way to becoming one of the most recognisable players from the Netherlands.

He also managed Ajax from 1985-88, winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1987 and implementing an innovative playing system that has been the hallmark of Ajax teams since.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)