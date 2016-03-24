AMSTERDAM The friendly between Netherlands and France on Friday will be halted for a minute's silence in the 14th minute in a tribute to Johan Cruyff.

Cruyff, who wore the number 14 in his playing days, died on Thursday aged 68 after a five-month battle with lung cancer.

The decision to interrupt the game was announced by the Dutch football association (KNVB) on Thursday, following the death of the former player and coach who captained the country to the World Cup final in 1974.

Cruyff is widely considered to be among the finest players to have graced the game and is often bracketed with Pele and Diego Maradona.

He was voted three times winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award and inspired his first club Ajax Amsterdam to three successive European Cups between 1971-73.

Both the Dutch and French teams will wear black armbands during Friday's match and observe a minute's silence before kickoff in memory of the 34 victims of the Brussels bomb attacks in Belgium on Tuesday.

