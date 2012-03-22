ROTTERDAM Heracles Almelo struck twice in extra time to stun league leaders AZ Alkmaar 4-2 on Thursday and reach their first Dutch Cup final where they face PSV Eindhoven.

Thomas Bruns put Heracles on course for the final 20 minutes into the extra period when he was found by Marko Vejinovic and Ninos Gouriye wrapped up the victory in the final minute.

The game finished 2-2 at the end of normal time after Brazilian Everton headed Heracles in front in the seventh minute before Adam Maher and Johann Gudmundsson struck midway through the first half to put heavy favourites Alkmaar ahead.

But Heracles midfielder Kwame Quansah equalised after 66 minutes in a lively second half to force extra time.

PSV beat Heerenveen 3-1 on Wednesday and face Heracles in the final on April 8 at the Feijenoord stadium in Rotterdam.

