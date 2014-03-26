A goalkeeping blunder gifted PEC Zwolle a late winner in a 2-1 victory over NEC Nijmegen on Wednesday that sent them into next month's Dutch Cup final.

Veteran goalkeeper Dennis Gentenaar allowed a long-range shot from Maikel van der Werff in the 81st minute to slip through his fingers and send the home team through to their second ever appearance in a Cup final.

They will play Ajax Amsterdam or holders AZ Alkmaar, who meet in the semi-finals on Thursday, in the final in Rotterdam on April 20.

Jesper Drost gave PEC the lead at the end of a swift attack in the 29th minute but Danish import Kevin Conboy equalised for struggling NEC from a free kick 10 minutes later.

PEC lost their only previous cup final appearance in 1977 when they were beaten in extra time by Twente Enschede.

