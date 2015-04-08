AMSTERDAM FC Groningen eased past Excelsior with a 3-0 win on Wednesday to book their place in next month’s Dutch Cup final against holders PEC Zwolle.

Hans Hateboer gave Groningen a halftime lead against the run of play but goals in the 53rd minute from Albert Rusnak and on the stroke of fulltime by Tjaronn Chery emphasised their superiority. Groningen will play in only their second Dutch Cup final, having lost in 1989 to PSV Eindhoven.

The match against PEC is in Rotterdam on May 3.

