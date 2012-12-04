ROTTERDAM A Dutch prosecutor will announce on Tuesday what charges will be brought against three teenaged players after the death of a linesman during a youth soccer competition.

Richard Nieuwenhuizen, 41, died on Monday after an incident following an Under-17 match in Almere on Sunday. He was officiating for the Buitenboys team, in which his son was playing.

Police arrested three members of the Nieuw-Sloten Amsterdam youth team after the incident, in which the linesman fell to the ground.

Nieuwenhuizen collapsed hours after the match and was taken to hospital where he fell into a coma. He died the following day.

The BBC quoted Dutch Sports Minister Edith Schippers as saying: "It is absolutely terrible that something like this can happen on a Dutch sports field."

Anton Binnenmars of the Royal Netherlands Football Association said it was "too crazy for words that somebody involved in a sporting hobby becomes a victim of this kind of aggression".

Nieuw Sloten said they were "deeply shocked" by what had happened and intended to ban for life any players found to be responsible for the official's death.

The club board had withdrawn their team from the league and temporarily suspended all their operations as a club, the BBC reported.

