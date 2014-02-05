Bottom club ADO Den Haag fired coach Maurice Steijn on Wednesday after a 3-0 home Dutch league defeat by Heracles Almelo left them in serious danger of relegation.

"The continuous run of poor results made an immediate departure inevitable," the club said on their website (www. adodenhaag.nl).

The 40-year-old Steijn, a former Den Haag player, had been in charge since mid-2011, taking them to 15th place in 2012 and ninth last season.

He was the fourth managerial casualty of this Dutch league season after changes at NEC Nijmegen, AZ Alkmaar and Roda JC Kerkrade.

Den Haag have picked up just seven points from their last 10 league matches.

Henk Fraser will step up from assistant to caretaker coach for the rest of the season, starting with Friday's match at Vitesse Arnhem.

