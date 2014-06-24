Dutch top flight club ADO Den Haag are to be taken over by Chinese firm United Vansen International Sports Company, media reported on Tuesday.

The club’s majority shareholder Stichting Stadion Ontwikkeling (SSO) have agreed in principle to the sale which will be worked out over the next months.

“The Chinese have promised to invest millions of euros,” SSO official Mark van der Kallen told broadcaster Omroep West.

“The Hague city council has to give its approval but I do not expect this to be an issue,” Kallen said. “The council can only stop the takeover if it comes up with a similar or better offer."

ADO Den Haag, who were in serious financial trouble in 2008, finished ninth in the Dutch league last season. The club said on its website (www.adodenhaag.nl) that it was aware of the deal but will wait before issuing any reaction.

United Vansen International Sports has previously been involved in taking top European teams to play in China.

