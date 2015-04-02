AMSTERDAM Former Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has agreed to take on an advisory role with relegation-threatened Go Ahead Eagles Deventer, the Dutch championship side said on Thursday.

Van Marwijk, who guided Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa, and his former assistant Rene Eijkelkamp will help new coach Dennis Demmers as the club attempts to stop a run five successive losses.

The club, who are second from bottom in the Dutch league, play at SC Cambuur in their first game under Demmers on Sunday.

“I will regularly visit the club to offer a helping hand. I began here and I’ve been a supporter ever since," the 62-year-old Van Marwijk, who played for Go Ahead Eagles from 1969 to 1975, told the club website.

"If I can help the staff and players keep this great club in the top flight, then I will do it.”

Demmers added: “We have two huge personalities, heroes who belong to the club. To be able to use their great experience will be good for me, for the players and for the club.”

