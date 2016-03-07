Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
AMSTERDAM Netherlands international Eljero Elia was arrested on Monday on suspicions of involvement in an assault last week in Rotterdam, Dutch media quoted his lawyer as saying.
Elia was arrested after being ordered to report to police on Monday, lawyer Jan Kabalt told De Telegraaf.
The 29-year-old Elia played as a substitute in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg for the Dutch, where they lost in extra time to Spain.
He signed for Feyenoord last year after a spell at Southampton and scored on Sunday in their win over SC Cambuur. He has also played at Juventus and German clubs Hamburg and Werder Bremen.
Feyenoord were not immediately available for comment.
The nature of the assault was not immediately clear due to conflicting media reports.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focussed on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.