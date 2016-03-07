Southampton's Eljero Elia celebrates after scoring a goal against Newcastle United during their English Premier League soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

AMSTERDAM Netherlands international Eljero Elia was arrested on Monday on suspicions of involvement in an assault last week in Rotterdam, Dutch media quoted his lawyer as saying.

Elia was arrested after being ordered to report to police on Monday, lawyer Jan Kabalt told De Telegraaf.

The 29-year-old Elia played as a substitute in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg for the Dutch, where they lost in extra time to Spain.

He signed for Feyenoord last year after a spell at Southampton and scored on Sunday in their win over SC Cambuur. He has also played at Juventus and German clubs Hamburg and Werder Bremen.

Feyenoord were not immediately available for comment.

The nature of the assault was not immediately clear due to conflicting media reports.

