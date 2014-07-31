AMSTERDAM Australian international Luke Wilshire has joined Feyenoord on a one year contract, the Dutch club said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old right back, who won 80 caps for the Socceroos but was cut from their 23-man squad for the World Cup in Brazil, has agreed a one-year deal with the option of a second year, they said on their website (www.feyenoord.nl)

Wilshire’s contract with Dynamo Moscow ended last month. He also played for Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Twente Enschede and competed at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Feyenoord also signed a four-year deal with teenage striker Bilal Basacikoglu, who moves from Heerenveen.

The former European champions were upset 2-1 at home by Besiktas in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie on Wednesday.

Feyenoord have in recent weeks sold Graziano Pelle to Southampton, Bruno Martins Indi to Porto, Daryl Janmaat to Newcastle United and Stefan de Vrij to Lazio in deals Dutch media reported were worth 32 million euros ($42.83 million) for the Rotterdam club.

($1 = 0.7472 Euros)

