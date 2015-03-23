AMSTERDAM Former Barcelona and Arsenal defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be promoted to Feyenoord's head coach next season, the Dutch club said on Monday.

Van Bronckhorst, who won 106 caps for the Netherlands, is working as assistant coach at the Rotterdam club but will take over from Fred Rutten at the end of the season.

"I am extremely grateful for the confidence that Feyenoord has placed in me," the former full back told the club's official website.

Van Bronckhorst, who is expected to sign a three-year contract shortly, will have Jean-Paul van Gastel as his number two.

"We are confident that Giovanni, after three years under Ronald Koeman and a year under Fred Rutten, is ready for this step," said technical director Martin van Geel.

Third-placed Feyenoord (54 points) recorded a 2-1 home win over league leaders PSV Eindhoven (70) on Sunday.

