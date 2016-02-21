AMSTERDAM Several hundred supporters of Rotterdam football club Feyenoord, angry at the club's management, were being rounded up and detained by police on Sunday, Dutch media reported.

Around a thousand supporters had been demonstrating against management, and "several hundred" were detained, the national broadcaster NOS reported. Feyenoord is in seventh place in the Dutch league, with a seven-game losing streak.

Rotterdam's police department tweeted that it had stopped a group of "upset" supporters before the club's home match against Roda JC.

"Due to brawls, the whole group is being brought to the police station," police said, without providing an estimate of the number detained.

Many of the supporters were carrying cardboard moving boxes as a signal that it is time for the club's general director, Eric Gudde, to leave.

Photos on social media showed supporters being frisked and loaded into police vans.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Larry King)