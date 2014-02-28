Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (C) scores a penalty past Fulham goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Newcastle United's goalkeeper Tim Krul celebrates after beating Tottenham Hotspur in their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Goalkeepers Tim Krul and Maarten Stekelenburg were among 10 players cut by the Netherlands on Friday from a provisional 33-man squad named for next Wednesday's friendly against France.

The English-based pair are now in jeopardy of missing out on the World Cup later this year as coach Louis van Gaal said the match in Paris represented the last chance for players to make an impression before he decided on his squad for Brazil.

Also out are defenders Jeffrey Bruma and Stefan de Vrij; midfielders Nigel de Jong, Siem de Jong, Leroy Fer and Davy Propper and striker Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven.

Next week's match is one of four warm-ups the Dutch have planned before their opening Group B game at the World Cup against holders Spain in a repeat of the 2010 final on June 13 in Salvador. The Netherlands also play against Australia and Chile in Brazil.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Michel Vorm (Swansea City), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Bruno Martins Indi, Daryl Janmaat (both Feyenoord), Karim Rekik (PSV Eindhoven), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam), Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), (Vitesse Arnhem), Stijn Schaars (PSV Eindhoven), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Kevin Strootman (Roma)

Forwards: Jean-Paul Boëtius (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven), Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Quincy Promes (Twente Enschede), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Robin van Persie (Manchester United)

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palme)