Foppe De Haan smiles as he talks to journalists after a training session near Shanghai Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

AMSTERDAM Struggling Heerenveen have persuaded veteran coach Foppe de Haan to return to the club after 11 years away and take charge for the next four Dutch league games following Dwight Lodeweges' resignation.

The 72-year-old De Haan, was at the club for 19 years and took charge of more than 500 matches in the longest spell by a coach at any Dutch club, will lead the team again for the first time since 2004 when they play at Willem II Tilburg on Saturday.

He has agreed a short period in charge to allow Heerenveen to look for a new coach, the club’s technical manager Hans Vonk said.

Heerenveen sit 15th in the 18-team standings with a single victory from nine matches, prompting Lodeweges to step down on Tuesday.

De Haan, an iconic figure in the Dutch game, left Heerenveen to win the European U-21 Championships in 2006 and 2007 with the Netherlands and then have a spell in South Africa at Ajax Cape Town before retiring four years ago.

