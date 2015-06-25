Fulham manager Felix Magath speaks to John Heitinga as they walk off at half time during their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at the Britannia stadium in Stoke, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

AMSTERDAM, Defender Johnny Heitinga has rejoined Ajax Amsterdam on a one-year contract with the option for a further 12 months.

"I'm incredibly proud, it feels like a homecoming," he told the Dutch club's TV channel on Thursday. "I have great memories of my time at Ajax and I can't wait to see what the new season brings. "I have played in several top leagues and therefore return much more adult, not only in terms of my age," added the former Dutch international who was capped 87 times by his country.

The 31-year-old won two championships and played 215 matches for Ajax before leaving seven years ago for spells at Atletico Madrid, Everton and Fulham.

Last season he played for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

