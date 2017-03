AMSTERDAM Jan de Jonge became the first managerial casualty of the new Dutch league season after being sacked on Sunday by bottom placed Heracles Almelo, the club announced.

Heracles have lost their first four games, with the 3-1 defeat at newly promoted Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday sealing De Jonge's fate.

The 51-year-old De Jonge took over at Heracles at the start of the last campaign on two-year contract. They finished 14th in the 18-team league in his first season in charge.

A replacement will be discussed this week, the club said in a statement on their website.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)