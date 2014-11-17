Netherland's coach Guus Hiddink looks on before their international friendly soccer match against Mexico in the Amsterdam Arena November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM Speculation over the future of Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink dominated the Dutch media on Monday even after Sunday's comprehensive 6-0 win over Latvia revived the team's Euro 2016 qualification campaign.

It was fuelled by the 68-year-old coach himself after the win in the Amsterdam Arena when he told reporters; “You can all go and enjoy yourselves speculating but I'm not saying anything. I remain in the service of the KNVB (the Dutch football association)."

He would not answer a question on whether would be on the bench when the Dutch resume their qualifying campaign at home to Turkey on March 28.

"I'm only concerned about today," he added.

Hiddink had said he would quit if the Dutch did not beat Latvia after they had lost two of their first three qualifiers, including an embarrassing defeat in Iceland last month. They also lost on Wednesday in a warm-up friendly at home to Mexico.

Hiddink, who replaced Louis van Gaal after the Dutch finished third at the World Cup in Brazil, is contracted until after the Euro 2016 finals in France after which his assistant Danny Blind takes over.

But press speculation that he might move to another function within the association gathered momentum on Monday.

"Hiddink should have explained more precisely yesterday. Now his statement 'I remain in service' hangs like a clammy mist," wrote Algemeen Dagblad columnist Chris van Nijnatten.

