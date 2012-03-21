ROTTERDAM Steve McClaren's Twente Enschede came from behind to beat lowly Graafschap Doetinchem 2-1 on Wednesday and close to within two points of Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar.

Soufian el Hassnaoui put Graafschap ahead after two minutes with a superb long shot but their defensive tactics were punished after 19 minutes when Roberto Rosales equalised.

Leroy Fer put Twente ahead seven minutes into the second half and six minutes later Rogier Meijer received his second booking to reduce Graafschap to 10 men.

Alkmaar top the standings with 53 points from 26 matches, one ahead of Ajax Amsterdam. Twente moved into third on 51 points on goal difference ahead of PSV Eindhoven.

(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, Editing by Ed Osmond)