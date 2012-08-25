ROTTERDAM Siem de Jong scored twice as titleholders Ajax Amsterdam followed up last week's 6-1 demolition of NEC Nijmegen by thrashing NAC Breda 5-0 in the Dutch league on Saturday.

De Jong opened the scoring after two minutes and Finland defender Niklas Moisander headed the second nine minutes later on his debut following his move from AZ Alkmaar.

Tobias Sana scored the third before halftime, while South African Thulani Serrero and De Jong completed the routed in the second half.

Ajax are top with seven points after three matches on goal difference from RKC Waalwijk who beat Roda JC Kerkrade 1-0 on Friday.

Steve McClaren's Twente Enschede are third with six points and play NEC Nijmegen away on Sunday.

ADO Den Haag came from behind to beat VVV Venlo 4-2, with Tjaronn Chery scoring twice, for their first win this season.

