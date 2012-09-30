Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
ROTTERDAM Debutant Juergen Locadia and Dries Mertens both scored hat-tricks to inspire PSV Eindhoven to a 6-0 win against 10-man VVV-Venlo on Sunday to close in on leaders Twente Enschede.
Belgian international Mertens opened the scoring midway through the first half with a well-placed drive from distance and doubled the lead 10 minutes before the break with superb volley.
The hosts' Uche Nwofor was sent off after 65 minutes for a second booking after which PSV scored four more with Mertens grabbing his third and 18-year-old Locadia scoring three times in 11 minutes on his league debut for PSV.
PSV climbed to third with 15 points, three behind Twente, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday.
United States international Jozy Altidore scored his eighth league goal of the season for mid-table AZ Alkmaar in an enthralling 3-3 draw against RKC Waalwijk.
Waalwijk came from behind twice and took the lead through Henrico Drost early in the second half before Adam Maher salvaged a point for Alkmaar with four minutes remaining.
Michael de Leeuw scored a hat-trick for Groningen in a 3-2 win over Roda JC Kerkrade, while struggling PEC Zwolle, who began the day bottom of the table, beat Willem II Tilburg 1-0 to clinch their first win this season.
LONDON Ben Te'o will make his first international start after being named at outside centre for England in Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham, one of four changes to the team who beat Wales two weeks ago.
SAO PAULO The son of soccer great Pele has pledged to turn himself over to police after a court ruled he must serve almost 13 years of a 33-year drug-trafficking sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.