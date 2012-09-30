ROTTERDAM Debutant Juergen Locadia and Dries Mertens both scored hat-tricks to inspire PSV Eindhoven to a 6-0 win against 10-man VVV-Venlo on Sunday to close in on leaders Twente Enschede.

Belgian international Mertens opened the scoring midway through the first half with a well-placed drive from distance and doubled the lead 10 minutes before the break with superb volley.

The hosts' Uche Nwofor was sent off after 65 minutes for a second booking after which PSV scored four more with Mertens grabbing his third and 18-year-old Locadia scoring three times in 11 minutes on his league debut for PSV.

PSV climbed to third with 15 points, three behind Twente, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday.

United States international Jozy Altidore scored his eighth league goal of the season for mid-table AZ Alkmaar in an enthralling 3-3 draw against RKC Waalwijk.

Waalwijk came from behind twice and took the lead through Henrico Drost early in the second half before Adam Maher salvaged a point for Alkmaar with four minutes remaining.

Michael de Leeuw scored a hat-trick for Groningen in a 3-2 win over Roda JC Kerkrade, while struggling PEC Zwolle, who began the day bottom of the table, beat Willem II Tilburg 1-0 to clinch their first win this season.

